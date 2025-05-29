5.28.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Patrick Rakovsky saved a stoppage-time penalty kick as Phoenix Rising FC held on for a 1-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field with Noble Okello's first-half goal proving the winner for the visitors as they claimed a third consecutive win and a second consecutive shutout.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2025

