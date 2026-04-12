4.11.2026: Lexington SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Aldair Sanchez and Jojea Kwizera scored first-half goals as Rhode Island FC took a 3-1 victory against Lexington SC on Saturday night at Lexington SC Stadium to earn the visitors their first win in the USL Championship this season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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