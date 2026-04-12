4.11.2026: Lexington SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Aldair Sanchez and Jojea Kwizera scored first-half goals as Rhode Island FC took a 3-1 victory against Lexington SC on Saturday night at Lexington SC Stadium to earn the visitors their first win in the USL Championship this season.
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