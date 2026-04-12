4.11.2026: Indy Eleven vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Jack Blake and Loïc Mesanvi scored second-half goals as Indy Eleven earned a 3-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on the night Blake became Indy's all-time leading goalscorer across all competitions.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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