4.11.2026: Indy Eleven vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Jack Blake and Loïc Mesanvi scored second-half goals as Indy Eleven earned a 3-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on the night Blake became Indy's all-time leading goalscorer across all competitions.
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