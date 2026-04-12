4.11.2026: Hartford Athletic vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Eric Calvillo, Tony Alfaro and Diego Abitia all scored first-half goal as El Paso Locomotive FC swept to a 4-0 victory against Hartford Athletic on Saturday night at Trinity Health Stadium to earn the visitors their fourth consecutive victory and end Athletic's undefeated start to the league campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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