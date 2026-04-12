4.11.2026: Hartford Athletic vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Eric Calvillo, Tony Alfaro and Diego Abitia all scored first-half goal as El Paso Locomotive FC swept to a 4-0 victory against Hartford Athletic on Saturday night at Trinity Health Stadium to earn the visitors their fourth consecutive victory and end Athletic's undefeated start to the league campaign.
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