4.11.2026: FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
Lyam MacKinnon scored the only goal as Orange County SC took a 1-0 victory against FC Tulsa on Saturday night at ONEOK Field to keep the visitors on top of the Western Conference after their fourth victory in the past five outings.
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