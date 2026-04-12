4.11.2026: FC Tulsa vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Lyam MacKinnon scored the only goal as Orange County SC took a 1-0 victory against FC Tulsa on Saturday night at ONEOK Field to keep the visitors on top of the Western Conference after their fourth victory in the past five outings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 11, 2026

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