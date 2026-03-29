3.28.2026: FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Juan Carvajal scored a second-half equalizer as Phoenix Rising FC earned a 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field after Bailey Sparks had given the Scissortails the lead five minutes into the second half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026

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