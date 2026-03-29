3.28.2026: FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Juan Carvajal scored a second-half equalizer as Phoenix Rising FC earned a 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field after Bailey Sparks had given the Scissortails the lead five minutes into the second half.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2026
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