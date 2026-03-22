3.21.2026: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Russell Cicerone and MD Myers each recorded a goal and assist while Evan Conway joined Myers in scoring on his Tampa Bay Rowdies debut as the hosts took a 3-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Al Lang Stadium for their second consecutive win to start the season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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