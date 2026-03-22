3.21.2026: San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Danny Barbir scored his first goal since September, 2023 to lift San Antonio FC to a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United at Toyota Field to earn the hosts their second win in three outings as part of an undefeated start the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.