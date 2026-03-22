3.21.2026: San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Danny Barbir scored his first goal since September, 2023 to lift San Antonio FC to a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United at Toyota Field to earn the hosts their second win in three outings as part of an undefeated start the 2026 campaign.
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026
- Late Goal from Owen Damm Lifts FC Tulsa over Las Vegas Lights FC - FC Tulsa
- New Mexico United Falls to San Antonio, 1-0, At Toyota Field - New Mexico United
- Indy Eleven Wins Second Match in Five Days - Indy Eleven
- New Mexico United Falls to San Antonio, 1-0, at Toyota Field - New Mexico United
- Battery Secure 3-2 Comeback Win over Birmingham on Goals by Swan, Ycaza - Charleston Battery
- Hounds Fall on the Road at Tampa Bay - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Prevails over Brooklyn - Hartford Athletic
- Brooklyn FC Comes up Short in 1-2 Loss to Hartford Athletic at Home - Brooklyn FC
- DCFC Drops Points in 2-1 Road Loss at Indy Eleven - Detroit City FC
- Monterey Bay FC Hit First Road Trip of the Season in Sacramento - Monterey Bay FC
- Adams Leads by Example in Fiery LouCity Win over Rhode Island - Louisville City FC
- Rhode Island FC Falls in Back-And-Forth, Six-Goal Battle at Louisville City FC - Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun Splits Points with Miami - Loudoun United FC
- Miami FC Claims a Point on the Road against Loudoun United in 0-0 Road Match - Miami FC
- New Mexico United Heads on the Road to Take on San Antonio FC - New Mexico United
- Orange County SC Aims to End Draw Streak vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Orange County SC
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Louisville City FC Today - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Falls to San Antonio, 1-0, At Toyota Field
- New Mexico United Falls to San Antonio, 1-0, at Toyota Field
- New Mexico United Heads on the Road to Take on San Antonio FC
- The Derby Del Camino Real Comes to the Open Cup for the Second Straight Year
- New Mexico United Signs Midfielder Cam Wilkerson