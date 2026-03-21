3.21.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Jansen Wilson recorded a goal and assist while Zac Duncan and Kyle Adams also notched second-half goals to lead Louisville City FC to a 4-2 victory against Rhode Island FC, moving the club's home regular season undefeated streak to 26 games after a third consecutive win to start the campaign.
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