3.14.2026: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Nico Benalcazar scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Orange County SC a 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC at 38th St. and Washington after Ihsan Sacko had put Rising ahead late in the first half, with both sides ending the contest down to 10 players.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026
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