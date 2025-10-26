10.25.2025: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Daltyn Knutson scored a late winner as Miami FC took a surprise 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park to conclude its regular season campaign, with Republic FC already having clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.







