10.25.2025: Orange County SC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Ousmane Sylla scored a late winner to lift Orange County SC to a 2-1 victory against Indy Eleven at Championship Soccer Stadium to earn the hosts a berth in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs while leaving the Boys in Blue on the outside looking in as their season came to a conclusion.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.