10.25.2025: Oakland Roots SC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Peter Wilson scored his 18th goal of the season to lead Oakland Roots SC to a 3-0 victory against Lexington SC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum that ended Lexington's bid to reach the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs on the final day of the regular season.







