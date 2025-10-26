USL Monterey Bay FC

10.25.2025: Monterey Bay FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Mayele Malango earned Monterey Bay FC a 1-1 draw against Las Vegas Lights FC after Patrick Leal had put the visitors ahead early at Cardinale Stadium in the final regular season game of the campaign for both clubs.

