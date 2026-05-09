05.08.2026: Lexington SC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Nick Firmino scored twice while Phillip Goodrum also found the net to lead Lexington SC to a 3-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Lexington SC Stadium on Saturday night to break a five-game winless run in USL Championship play.
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