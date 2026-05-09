05.08.2026: Lexington SC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







Nick Firmino scored twice while Phillip Goodrum also found the net to lead Lexington SC to a 3-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Lexington SC Stadium on Saturday night to break a five-game winless run in USL Championship play.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 8, 2026

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