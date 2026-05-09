05.08.2026: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Tyreek Magee delivered a long-range strike in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC a 2-2 draw against Orange County SC on Friday night at Weidner Field as the hosts rallied twice to earn a point and maintain their undefeated home record.
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