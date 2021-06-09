Zombro Discharged

June 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.-The Tampa Bay Rays have issued the following statement on the condition of Triple-A Durham right-handed pitcher Tyler Zombro, who was hit by a batted ball on June 3:

"Late this afternoon, Tyler Zombro was discharged from Duke University Hospital. He and his family will remain in Durham and continue with his outpatient occupational and speech therapy. The Rays extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff caring for Tyler, and continue to be overwhelmed by the support for his recovery."

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.