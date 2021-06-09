Zombro Discharged
June 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.-The Tampa Bay Rays have issued the following statement on the condition of Triple-A Durham right-handed pitcher Tyler Zombro, who was hit by a batted ball on June 3:
"Late this afternoon, Tyler Zombro was discharged from Duke University Hospital. He and his family will remain in Durham and continue with his outpatient occupational and speech therapy. The Rays extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff caring for Tyler, and continue to be overwhelmed by the support for his recovery."
Check out the Durham Bulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 9, 2021
- Bisons, RailRiders Rained out Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Buffalo Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Zombro Discharged - Durham Bulls
- June 9 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-14) at Nashville Sounds (21-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- Worcester Pulls Away from Syracuse, 12-5, on Virtual Education Day - Syracuse Mets
- 12-Run Outburst Leads WooSox to Second Straight Big Victory - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 9, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Fireworks Return to Fifth Third Field - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Announce Makeup Date for June 4 Postponement - Durham Bulls
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 9, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Homestand Highlights: June 15-27 - Rochester Red Wings
- All-You-Can-Eat Fridays Return to AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Let Lead Slip Away in 7-5 Lose to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Outlast Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Barnes, Buxton, Descalso, Oh My: Saints Take Down Storm Chasers 4-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Alford's Two-RBI Day Leads Indy in Series-Opening Win - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.