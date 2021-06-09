Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 9, 2021

Wednesday, June 9th 5:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (12-18) vs Gwinnett Stripers (15-15) Game 1 & 2 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #31 & 32 of 120 / Home Game #19 & 20 of 60

Game 1: LHP Zack Thompson (0-3, 9.64 ERA) vs RHP Bryse Wilson (2-2, 4.38 ERA) / Game 2: Austin Warner (2-1, 4.12 ERA) vs. LHP Kyle Muller (2-1, 5.33 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Tuesday Washed Away: Tuesday night's series opener between the Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate, Atlanta Braves) was postponed due to rain. The game is being made up tonight as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m.

Last Time Out: The Redbirds dropped the series finale against the Toledo Mud Hens, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. Memphis scored first on a solo home run from Ali Sánchez in the bottom of the second inning, but Toledo scored four runs combined in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to put the game away. Grant Black started brilliantly for the Redbirds, tossing four scoreless frames in his AAA debut with just three hits allowed.

Memphis Game One Starter: Zack Thompson makes his sixth appearance and fifth overall start with the Redbirds this season. The 2019 first-round pick worked one of his best starts of the season on Wednesday night against Toledo, allowing just two earned runs in 5.1 innings with five strikeouts. Thompson struggled mightily in a start at Gwinnett on May 27th, allowing eight runs (all earned) on nine hits in 1.1 innings. All of the runs and hits against Thompson came in a nightmare second inning that caused the lefthander to be pulled from the game.

Gwinnett Game One Starter: Bryse Wilson makes his second start against Memphis and sixth start overall with the Stripers this season. In his initial outing against the Redbirds on May 28th, the righthander went six strong innings, allowing just two earned runs on five hits while striking out five batters. Wilson began the season with Atlanta, making five total starts and posting an ERA of 4.38 in 24.2 IP. The former fourth-round pick made six appearances (two starts) with the Braves during the 2020, COVID-shortened season. Wilson started Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers, allowing just one run over six innings with five strikeouts.

Memphis Game Two Starter: Austin Warner is scheduled to make his second start in less than a week tonight. He also started game two of last Thursday's doubleheader against Toledo, allowing just two runs (both earned) on three hits in 4.1 innings. Warner has been used nearly exclusively as a reliever this season (eight appearances), including working 0.2 of an inning against Toledo on Sunday. However, he has extensive experience as a starter, making 50 combined MiLB starts between the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Gwinnett Game Two Starter: Kyle Muller pitches against the Redbirds for the second time this season. In the first matchup on May 27th, the lefthander was electric. Muller worked five innings of one-run ball, surrendering three hits while striking out eight with zero walks. The 23-year-old is widely considered one of the top prospects in the Braves' system. After allowing six earned runs in his first start this season, he has allowed nine combined earned runs in his next five starts (ERA of 3.67) with 31 strikeouts in 22.1 innings of work.

Cleaning Up: Conner Capel has been red-hot since moving to the clean-up spot in the Redbirds order. Capel has hit fourth each of the last eight contests and is 10-29 (BA of .345) with six extra-base hits, three RBIs, and six runs scored. He has a hit in every single game since he's moved to the fourth spot.

A Familiar Face: Paul DeJong began an MLB rehab assignment with the Redbirds at AutoZone Park on Saturday night, going 1-3 at the plate with a double.. The shortstop has not played for St. Louis since May 12 due to a non-displaced left rib fracture. DeJong began the 2017 season with Memphis, batting .294 in 46 games with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs. DeJong has been a fixture in the Cardinals' lineup since being called up from Memphis, highlighted by a banner 2019 season when he slugged 30 home runs and was named to the National League All-Star Team.

Hey, It's Me Again: The Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers will become quite used to seeing one another. The Triple-A affiliates of the Cardinals and Braves are scheduled to play 24 total games against one another this season, tied for the most common opponent that Memphis will have. Memphis just visited Gwinnett for a six-game series from May 25-30. The Stripers won five of the six games, outscoring the Redbirds 43-18 in the process.

