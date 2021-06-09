Homestand Highlights: June 15-27
June 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings return to Frontier Field for a 12-game, 13-day homestand beginning Tuesday, June 15.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15 vs. BUFFALO
First Pitch: 7:05
Gates Open: 6:00
TWO-FOR-ONE TUESDAY: Use promo code: GOWINGS and receive buy one, get one free tickets. Please note, this is an online offer only.
--------------------------
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16 vs. BUFFALO
First Pitch: 7:05
Gates Open: 6:00
BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your Good Boy or Girl to a ballgame. General Admission tickets can be purchased for $10 ($12 day of game), dogs are FREE. More info on our Bark in the Parks here.
--------------------------
THURSDAY, JUNE 17 vs. BUFFALO
First Pitch: 1:05
Gates Open: 12:00
PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Light drafts from noon to 1 pm out at the 10th Inning Bar.
--------------------------
FRIDAY, JUNE 18 vs. BUFFALO
First Pitch: 7:05
Gates Open: 6:00
POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Enjoy post-game fireworks courtesy of NY 529 College Savings Program.
T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a FREE t-shirt courtesy of Zweigle's.
--------------------------
SATURDAY, JUNE 19 vs. BUFFALO
First Pitch: 7:05
Gates Open: 6:00
NEGRO LEAGUE NIGHT: The Red Wings celebrate the Negro Leagues and the Rochester American Giants - a Negro League minor league team who called the Flower City home in the 1940's.
POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Enjoy post-game fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.
--------------------------
SUNDAY, JUNE 20 vs. BUFFALO
First Pitch: 1:05
Gates Open: 12:00
FATHER'S DAY: Celebrate Dad's Day at the ballpark with a post-game catch on the field (please bring your own baseball).
KIDS RUN THE BASES: All kids can run the bases after the game presented by The Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.
--------------------------
TUESDAY, JUNE 22 vs. WORCESTER
First Pitch: 7:05
Gates Open: 6:00
TWO-FOR-ONE TUESDAY: Use promo code: GOWINGS and receive buy one, get one free tickets. Please note, this is an online offer only.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23 vs. WORCESTER
First Pitch: 1:05
Gates Open: 12:00
BUSINESS PERSON SPECIAL: Take advantage of our FREE wifi and "work" from the ballpark.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24 vs. WORCESTER
First Pitch: 7:05
Gates Open: 6:00
THE OFFICE NIGHT: Come out and celebrate the greatest TV show of all time. Highlights of the night include a pre-game happy hour ($2 Bud and Bud Lights) at Poor Richards Pub with a performance by Scrantonicity II, themed-food specials, flonkerton, and more!
FRIDAY, JUNE 25 vs. WORCESTER
First Pitch: 7:05
Gates Open: 6:00
POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Enjoy post-game fireworks presented by the Local Toyota Dealers.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26 vs. WORCESTER
First Pitch: 7:05
Gates Open: 6:00
POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Enjoy post-game fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27 vs. WORCESTER
First Pitch: 1:05
Gates Open: 12:00
WIZARDS DAY: A day celebrating the Harry Potter series will feature a scarf giveaway, photos ops at Platform 9 Â¾, a sorting hat, invisibility cloak, butter beer and more!
KIDS RUN THE BASES: All kids can run the bases after the game presented by The Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.
