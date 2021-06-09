Homestand Highlights: June 15-27

June 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings return to Frontier Field for a 12-game, 13-day homestand beginning Tuesday, June 15.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15 vs. BUFFALO

First Pitch: 7:05

Gates Open: 6:00

TWO-FOR-ONE TUESDAY: Use promo code: GOWINGS and receive buy one, get one free tickets. Please note, this is an online offer only.

--------------------------

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16 vs. BUFFALO

First Pitch: 7:05

Gates Open: 6:00

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your Good Boy or Girl to a ballgame. General Admission tickets can be purchased for $10 ($12 day of game), dogs are FREE. More info on our Bark in the Parks here.

--------------------------

THURSDAY, JUNE 17 vs. BUFFALO

First Pitch: 1:05

Gates Open: 12:00

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Light drafts from noon to 1 pm out at the 10th Inning Bar.

--------------------------

FRIDAY, JUNE 18 vs. BUFFALO

First Pitch: 7:05

Gates Open: 6:00

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Enjoy post-game fireworks courtesy of NY 529 College Savings Program.

T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a FREE t-shirt courtesy of Zweigle's.

--------------------------

SATURDAY, JUNE 19 vs. BUFFALO

First Pitch: 7:05

Gates Open: 6:00

NEGRO LEAGUE NIGHT: The Red Wings celebrate the Negro Leagues and the Rochester American Giants - a Negro League minor league team who called the Flower City home in the 1940's.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Enjoy post-game fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

--------------------------

SUNDAY, JUNE 20 vs. BUFFALO

First Pitch: 1:05

Gates Open: 12:00

FATHER'S DAY: Celebrate Dad's Day at the ballpark with a post-game catch on the field (please bring your own baseball).

KIDS RUN THE BASES: All kids can run the bases after the game presented by The Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

--------------------------

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 vs. WORCESTER

First Pitch: 7:05

Gates Open: 6:00

TWO-FOR-ONE TUESDAY: Use promo code: GOWINGS and receive buy one, get one free tickets. Please note, this is an online offer only.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23 vs. WORCESTER

First Pitch: 1:05

Gates Open: 12:00

BUSINESS PERSON SPECIAL: Take advantage of our FREE wifi and "work" from the ballpark.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24 vs. WORCESTER

First Pitch: 7:05

Gates Open: 6:00

THE OFFICE NIGHT: Come out and celebrate the greatest TV show of all time. Highlights of the night include a pre-game happy hour ($2 Bud and Bud Lights) at Poor Richards Pub with a performance by Scrantonicity II, themed-food specials, flonkerton, and more!

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 vs. WORCESTER

First Pitch: 7:05

Gates Open: 6:00

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Enjoy post-game fireworks presented by the Local Toyota Dealers.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26 vs. WORCESTER

First Pitch: 7:05

Gates Open: 6:00

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Enjoy post-game fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27 vs. WORCESTER

First Pitch: 1:05

Gates Open: 12:00

WIZARDS DAY: A day celebrating the Harry Potter series will feature a scarf giveaway, photos ops at Platform 9 Â¾, a sorting hat, invisibility cloak, butter beer and more!

KIDS RUN THE BASES: All kids can run the bases after the game presented by The Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.