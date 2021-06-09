Bisons, RailRiders Rained out Wednesday

June 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Rain washed away the scheduled second game of a six-game series between the Bisons and the RailRiders on Wednesday night.

The clubs, who endured an hour and 45 minute rain delay to the start of Tuesday's game, are now scheduled to play a doubleheader from Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Thursday, June 10. The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.