Bisons, RailRiders Rained out Wednesday
June 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
Rain washed away the scheduled second game of a six-game series between the Bisons and the RailRiders on Wednesday night.
The clubs, who endured an hour and 45 minute rain delay to the start of Tuesday's game, are now scheduled to play a doubleheader from Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Thursday, June 10. The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 5:00 p.m.
Check out the Buffalo Bisons Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 9, 2021
- Bisons, RailRiders Rained out Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Buffalo Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Zombro Discharged - Durham Bulls
- June 9 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-14) at Nashville Sounds (21-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- Worcester Pulls Away from Syracuse, 12-5, on Virtual Education Day - Syracuse Mets
- 12-Run Outburst Leads WooSox to Second Straight Big Victory - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 9, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Fireworks Return to Fifth Third Field - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Announce Makeup Date for June 4 Postponement - Durham Bulls
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 9, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Homestand Highlights: June 15-27 - Rochester Red Wings
- All-You-Can-Eat Fridays Return to AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Let Lead Slip Away in 7-5 Lose to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Outlast Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Barnes, Buxton, Descalso, Oh My: Saints Take Down Storm Chasers 4-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Alford's Two-RBI Day Leads Indy in Series-Opening Win - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons, RailRiders Rained out Wednesday
- Bisons Let Lead Slip Away in 7-5 Lose to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
- Blue Jays Increase Ballpark Capacity Beginning June 24 with General Public Onsale on June 10
- Biggio Homers, Zeuch Strong in Bisons 5-2 Win over Syracuse
- Syracuse Rallies Past Buffalo, 7-6