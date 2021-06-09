Nine Nashville Runs Stun Indians in Wednesday Loss

NASHVILLE, TENN. - The Nashville Sounds paired a two-hit performance by their pitching staff with nine runs on 10 hits to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night, 9-4.

A pair of RBI doubles off the bat of Derek Fisher quickly put the Sounds ahead of the Indians in the first two innings. With a 2-0 lead entering the second frame, Fisher drove in Luke Maile and Jake Hager for his second and third RBI of the night. Consecutive singles following Fisher's second double extended Nashville's lead, 6-0, with just four outs recorded by Indy.

The Sounds (22-9) plated three more in the fourth with back-to-back two-out home runs by Jamie Westbrook and Tim Lopes to extend their lead, 9-0.

In his first game back in the Indians lineup after being optioned by Pittsburgh on Sunday, Cole Tucker roped a two-out double to drive in the first two Indianapolis runs of the game. The Indians (16-15) then cut Nashville's lead to 9-4 after loading the bases with two walks and an error in the bottom of the eighth.

Steven Wright (L, 2-2) exited the game through 1.1 innings and was charged with six Nashville runs on six hits and three walks. Shea Spitzbarth, Nick Mears and Kyle Keller held the Sounds hitless through the final four innings of the game after Blake Weiman surrendered the back-to-back long balls.

Former Indians pitcher Josh Lindblom held the Indians to one hit through 4.0 innings. Aaron Ashby (W, 3-1) allowed two runs on one hit and two walks in 2.0 innings.

The six-game series at Nashville continues on Thursday night at 8:05 PM ET. RHP Beau Sulser (2-2, 5.18) will take the mound for the Indians vs. RHP Bowden Francis (1-1, 3.60).

