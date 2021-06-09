Bulls Announce Makeup Date for June 4 Postponement

DURHAM - With the approval of Major League Baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles, the Durham Bulls have announced a makeup date for their postponed game originally scheduled for Friday, June 4th versus the Norfolk Tides.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday, September 11th at 1:05pm. Tickets to the postponed contest on June 4th will be valid for the day game starting at 1:05pm. Tickets to the regularly scheduled game at 6:35pm will not be impacted. Per Major League Baseball rules, both games will be seven innings in length.

Fans who purchased price assurance can exchange their ticket for a different date, based on availability. For 919 Club Members, exchanges can be made online or over the phone. For single game price assurance buyers, exchanges must be made over the phone by calling 919.956.BULL or in-person at the Mako Medical Box Office.

The Bulls are set to continue their six-game home series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park versus the Charlotte Knights this evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game and the remainder of Durham's homestand with Charlotte through June 13 are now available at durhambulls.com.

