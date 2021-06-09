Fireworks Return to Fifth Third Field

June 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Fireworks return to Fifth Third Field for one night only on Friday, July 2, to kick off the Mud Hens Fourth of July weekend celebration.

This brand new, never before seen show will take place entirely on the field following the game against Columbus. The updated show has fireworks launching from multiple points along the outfield warning track creating a spectacular visual and making every seat 'the best seat in the house' to watch majestic display light up the sky.

Due to ongoing Downtown development projects, specifically the upgrades to the Seagate Centre, fireworks can no longer be shot off from Monroe Street.

The evening's excitement continues for Mud Hens fans who will be in the perfect spot to watch the City of Toledo fireworks over the Maumee from their seats, which is also happening on Friday, July 2.

For nearly 20 years, millions of fans have oohed and aahed as the Mud Hens entertained them with breathtaking fireworks after weekend games. As the pyrotechnic companies, which have been largely inactive for more than a year, rebuild their workforce and restock their products, the team hopes to bring additional shows back to Fifth Third Field.

The Mud Hens Fourth of July Weekend Celebration

Friday, July 2

Postgame Fireworks Show

Postgame Hensville Live Concert

Saturday, July 3

Solheim Cup Hype Giveaway- Red, White and Blue Pom Poms (first 500 fans)

Postgame Hensville Live Concert featuring Hard Days Night Beatles Tribute Band

Sunday, July 4

Muddy's Birthday Bash

Muddy Birthday Bobblehead Giveaway (first 500 fans)

Postgame Kids Run the Bases

Toledo Mud Hens continue their series tonight against Louisville; Fifth Third Field is now at 100-percent capacity. Single game and Group tickets are on sale now for the Fourth of July Weekend celebration and the entire 2021 season. To purchase tickets or to book a group outing call 419-725-4367 or visit www.mudhens.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.