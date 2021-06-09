Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-14) at Nashville Sounds (21-9)

June 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: First Horizon Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #31 / Road #19: Indianapolis Indians (16-14) at Nashville Sounds (21-9)

PROBABLES: RHP Steven Wright (2-1, 2.21) vs. RHP Josh Lindblom (1-0, 0.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians got on the board first and never let up as they took the first game of a six-game series at Nashville last night, 6-1. Anthony Alford put his team on the board first with his fourth home run this season and ended the night 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. The game held at a 1-0 Indians lead until the sixth inning when, thanks to Alford's second hit and run scored of the day, Indy put up two more runs. Nashville scored one in the sixth, but the Indians tacked on two more off a Bligh Madris two-RBI double in the seventh. One more run in the eighth gave Indy the 6-1 lead for the win.

SERIES OPENING WINS: With the win over Nashville last night, the Indians have opened five of their six series so far in 2021 with a win: May 4 at Iowa (3-0), May 11 vs. Toledo (4-3), May 18 at St. Paul (7-3), June 1 vs. Columbus (5-3) and June 8 at Nashville (6-1). The Indians are 3-1 in series that they open with a win, with the only loss coming in a rain-shortened series at Iowa to begin the 2021 campaign. The only series-opening loss so far this season for the Indians comes at the hands of Omaha (May 25, 3-1).

ALFORD ON A ROLL: With his 2-for-4 performance last night, Anthony Alford now has seven hits in his last four games. Alford is hitting .500 (7-for-14) so far in June, with two home runs, five runs scored, five RBI and four walks to four strikeouts. The outfielder began his streak on June 4 vs. Columbus, when he went 3-for-3 with his first home run of the month. His four-game hitting streak is his longest of the season and is his first hitting streak since going 2-for-3 in back-to-back games on May 13-14 vs. Toledo. With the performance, Alford has raised his season average to .250 (17-for-68) in 23 games with Indy.

BLIGH IS THAT GUY: Bligh Madris drove in two runs last night with a two-out triple in the seventh inning. It was his first extra-base hit with Indianapolis since going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles on May 29 at Omaha. Madris is hitting .321 (17-for-53) in 17 games since making his Triple-A debut on May 20.

BULLPEN DOMINANCE: James Marvel was charged with the only Sounds run last night, extending the bullpen's streak to 14.1 consecutive innings without being charged with an earned run. Indians relievers allowed just three earned runs in 20.1 innings pitched during the series vs. Columbus. After allowing two earned runs in the series opener one week ago, the relievers allowed just one earned run on seven hits in the final five games. With the performance last night, the 0.00 ERA streak for Indy's bullpen sits at 14.1 innings dating back to June 4 (2). On June 3, Joe Jacques, Nick Mears, Austin Davis (MLB rehab) and Jandel Gustave combined for four perfect innings in a 3-2 loss. In 29 games, Indy's bullpen holds a 2.91 ERA (38er/117.1ip) to rank second among Triple-A East teams. The pitching staff as a whole also ranks second with a 3.52 ERA (101er/258.1ip).

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to extend Nashville's losing streak to five games in another 8:05 PM ET start tonight in Tennessee. RHP Steven Wright will make his fourth start in six appearances with the Indians coming off his second win of the season on June 4 vs. Columbus. RHP Josh Lindblom, who made four starts in 17 appearances with Indianapolis in 2017 (0-2, 4.06 ERA in 37.2ip, 33 K), will make his third start with Nashville. Lindblom is 1-0 in 7.1 scoreless innings so far this season, and has not thrown more than 3.0 innings in an appearance.

WRIGHT IS ALRIGHT: Steven Wright has been consistent for the Indians this season with a 2-1 recordm 2.21 ERA (5er/20.1ip), 1.08 WHIP and .189 average against. In back-to-back starts on May 28 at Omaha and June 4 vs. Columbus, he allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings each. On May 28, he fanned a season-high five batters.

CIRCLE CITY VS. MUSIC CITY: Indianapolis and Nashville played each other as members of the American Association from 1985, when the Sounds entered their first season as a Triple-A affiliate, until 1997. Indianapolis holds the all-time record between the two teams, 149-139, with Nashville holding the advantage in the Music City, 77-69. In 1997, Nashville jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the season series before Indy took 13 of the next 17 matchups to win the series, 13-11.

1994 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION CHAMPS: The Indians were crowned the 1994 American Association champions after besting Nashville, three games to one, in the championship series from Sept. 11-14. Willie Greene gave Indy the series-opening win on the road with a two-homer performance in a 5-3 victory. The Sounds tied the series, but back in the Circle City the Indians notched back-to-back wins for the championship. Greene had two doubles in Game 3 and the Indians fought off a late comeback effort by the Sounds in Game 4, 7-5.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.