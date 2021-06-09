12-Run Outburst Leads WooSox to Second Straight Big Victory

June 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (19-13) scored 10 runs in two innings on the way to a 12-5 victory over the Syracuse Mets (11-21) on Wednesday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

The WooSox trailed 4-2 entering the fourth, facing Syracuse starter Thomas Szapucki. Worcester had Jack Lopez at first with two outs and zero runs in, but Jarren Duran was hit by a pitch to push Lopez to second. Marcus Wilson, who had already homered in the game, ripped an RBI single to left to chase Szapucki from the game. The Mets went to the pen, and five pitches later, Franchy Cordero tied the game with an RBI single of his own off Marcel Renteria.

The hit parade continued with Michael Chavis, who worked the at-bat to a 2-2 count, then blasted a three-run homer over the right centerfield wall to put Worcester on top 7-4. The long ball marked Chavis' first homer with the WooSox, his second of the season and gave the road team a lead it would hold for the rest of the afternoon.

One inning later, Worcester bolstered its advantage with its second five spot of the day. Jack Lopez drove home one on a double to left center to make it 8-4. Consecutive hit-by-pitches brought home another run and gave Wilson an RBI, before Franchy Cordero doubled down the line for his second and third RBI to make it 12-4 through five.

The WooSox had taken an early lead on a pair of home runs: Wilson's solo shot in the first to left and Johan Mieses' second Worcester homer in the second. The Mets answered by plating four in bottom half of the second-a two-run double from Drew Jackson and a two-run homer from the rehabbing Albert Almora, before the WooSox scored 10 runs in two innings.

Despite the four run second, Raynel Espinal recorded his fifth straight win on the mound for Worcester. The right-hander threw six innings and did not allow a run outside of that second frame, striking out three to continue the longest win streak of his professional career.

Syracuse got one more in the seventh off Caleb Simpson, the lone run allowed by the Worcester pen over three innings of work between Simpson, Kevin McCarthy and John Schreiber.

The WooSox continue the six-game road series Thursday against the Syracuse Mets at 6:35 p.m. Radio coverage starts live at 6:15 a.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester's Daniel Gossett (4-1, 3.66), who has won four consecutive starts, goes against Tylor McGill (0-0, 4.50).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.