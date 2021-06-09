SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 9, 2021

June 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-9) vs. Buffalo Bisons (15-14)

RHP Brian Keller (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob Waguespack (1-1, 5.48 ERA)

| Game 30 | Road Game 14 | Trenton Thunder Ballpark | Trenton, NJ | June 9, 2021 | First Pitch 7:00 p.m. |

TREY DAY: RailRiders outfielder Trey Amburgey has been among the best hitters in all of minor league baseball this season, and entering play Tuesday night, has at least one hit in all 14 games he has played. That stands as the longest active hitting streak in Triple-A East, and is the second-longest in the league this season (Yariel Gonzalez, TOL, 16 G). Dating back to the end of the 2019 season, Amburgey has hit in 17 consecutive games and has at least one hit in 21 of his last 22 contests, and has reached base safely in all of those games. He is hitting .395/.477/.737 (30-for-76) in that span. The SWB franchise record for longest hitting streak belongs to Pablo Ozuna, who hit in 27 straight games in 2004 for the Red Barons, while the longest on-base streak is Brandon Drury's 32-game streak in the 2018 season.

THIS ROAD TRIP FEELS...FAMILIAR: With the Buffalo Bisons having to play their entire home schedule this season at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will play this series in a familiar setting for many players. From 2003 through 2020, the Trenton Thunder were the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Sixteen members of the RailRiders roster suited up for the Thunder under its Yankees affiliation. Adding an extra layer of complexity to the arrangement, Buffalo wears Trenton Thunder jerseys while playing at home, including the alternate "Trenton Pork Roll" identity on Fridays. The new Trenton Thunder Draft League team is playing its home games this season not at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, but at nearby Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.J.

WELCOME BACK: Since the RailRiders played on Sunday afternoon, the roster has taken a new look, with five players being added on Tuesday afternoon by the Yankees. Zack Britton and Ryan LaMarre were both added to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's roster on MLB rehab assignments, with Britton being transferred from Double-A Somerset and LaMarre beginning his. Also, Trevor Lane, Robinson Chirinos and Kellin Deglan were all activated from the Temporarily Inactive List after playing in the WBSC Baseball Americas Olympics Qualifying event. Lane represented the United States, while Chirinos played for Team Venezuela and Deglan for Team Canada. Team USA won the event and became the fifth team to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (with Japan, Korea, Mexico and Israel).

FAST OUT OF THE GATE: With 20 wins in 29 games, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have kept themselves in elite company across minor league baseball. Entering play on Wednesday there are only 14 teams across minor league baseball with at least 20 wins, with only Nashville, Durham, and Omaha at that mark among Triple-A East teams. Bowie (AA, BAL) has the best record in minor league baseball at 22-7 (.759) on the season, but Tampa (Low-A, NYY) also sports 22 wins (22-9, .710). Overall, the Yankees have the best organizational record in baseball (77-41, .653), 2.5 games better than Baltimore (74-43, .632), who has the second-best record.

SATURDAY IN THE PARK: Since his promotion from Double-A Somerset, infielder Hoy Park has been a hitting machine for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After a 1-for-4 performance on Tuesday, Park is hitting .362/.471/.707 with 5 doubles, 5 home runs and 14 RBIs in just 16 games played. In 113 games with Trenton in 2019, Park totaled three home runs, and combined with his one home run with Double-A Somerset this year, Park is already one homer shy of his career-high of 7 HR (2017 with Charleston and Tampa). Signed as an international free agent in 2014, Park already has six multi-hit games with the RailRiders, including a pair of three-hit contests. He has reached base safely in 15 games and recorded a hit in 13 of his 16 contests. Hitting Coach Casey Dykes credits Park's success to his advanced command of the strike zone and continued emphasis on generating hard contact and hitting the ball in the air.

WALK-A-THON: Through 29 games this season, the RailRiders have drawn 148 walks (5.10 per game), the second-most in all of Triple-A baseball, trailing only Gwinnett (163). No other team in the minors' highest level has taken more than 142 bases on balls (Las Vegas). Overall, the RailRiders are tied for 14th in all of minor league baseball in walks, with Tampa (Low-A, NYY) leading the way with 194 walks. The top four teams in walks all play in the Low-A Southeast, which is using an automated balls and strikes (ABS) system this season. SWB's team .356 OBP is third in Triple-A East, and ranks tied for 15th across all levels of the minors. There are currently three teams in Triple-A East with team OBPs of .350 or higher. Among qualified hitters, the RailRiders claim Andrew Velazquez (40th, .344), Derek Dietrich and Socrates Brito (both t-45th, .337) in the top 50 in OBP in Triple-A East.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.