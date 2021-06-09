All-You-Can-Eat Fridays Return to AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds have announced the return of the ever-popular All-You-Can-Eat Friday nights at AutoZone Park this summer. Starting at just $21, fans can enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet included in the price of their ticket.

All-You-Can-Eat Fridays start on July 16 and feature a different specialty item-- including sliders, ribs, wings and more-- each Friday for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Fans who purchase their All-You-Can-Eat Friday ticket ahead of time will enjoy early bird pricing. Specialty ticket prices will go up $5 per ticket the day of the game.

Fans can purchase All-You-Can-Eat Specialty Tickets on an individual game basis or as a part of the All-You-Can-Eat Mini Plan. Mini Plans come with a specialty ticket to every All-You-Can-Eat Friday, plus, a Memphis Redbirds towel.

Visit memphisredbrids.com/allyoucaneat to purchase tickets.

All-You-Can-Eat Friday Schedule

Friday, July 16: Sliders

Friday, July 30: Ribs

Friday, Aug. 20: Wings

Friday, Aug. 27: Sells 'n' Cheese

Friday, Sept. 17: Soft Tacos

For the latest on the team, upcoming promotions and more visit memphisredbirds.com and follow the team on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

