Franco, Durham Defeat Charlotte 10-5
June 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM - Bulls shortstop Wander Franco and first baseman Dalton Kelly each homered, while right fielder Ryan Boldt drove in two runs as Durham defeated the Charlotte Knights 10-5 on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Boldt brought the Bulls' first run across with an RBI single before CF Josh Lowe stole home as part of a double steal to make it 2-0. Two innings later, Boldt would smash an RBI triple to center to extend the advantage to three. After Charlotte plated a pair of tallies in the fourth, Durham answered with a four-spot in the bottom of the frame, capped by Franco's two-run shot to center, his sixth longball of the year.
The Knights would make it a two-run contest in the sixth with a trio of scores, however RF Vidal Brujan smashed an RBI double in the last half of the frame before Kelly crushed his solo shot as part of a two-run seventh to cap the scoring. With the win 13 of their last 16 contests dating back to May 21.
Durham reliever Drew Rasmussen (2.0 IP, 1 BB, 5 K) earned the victory after fanning five of the eight batters he faced over two scoreless frames. Charlotte starter Reynaldo Lopez (4.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 3 K), meanwhile, suffered the defeat.
The Bulls are set to continue their six-game home series versus the Knights on Thursday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. RHP Adrian De Horta (0-2, 8.47) is anticipated to get the nod for Durham, while RHP Alex McRae (0-2, 10.38) is slated to toe the rubber for Charlotte. Tickets for that game and the remainder of Durham's homestand with Charlotte through June 13 are now available at durhambulls.com.
