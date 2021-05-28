Zack Britton to Make Rehab Assignment with Somerset Patriots
May 28, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that relief pitcher Zack Britton will join the Somerset Patriots on a rehab appearance beginning on Saturday, May 29th. Britton is the first Major Leaguer in franchise history to join the Patriots on a rehab assignment.
The two-time All-Star left-handed reliever had surgery to remove a bone chip in his left elbow during Spring Training. He is slated to pitch for Somerset in Saturday's game, and likely to make a few other appearances with the club during the week.
Britton broke into the big leagues as a starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles in 2011 and continued in his starting role through 2013. He then transitioned into the bullpen, and posted a 1.65 ERA over 71 appearances with 37 saves in 2014.
The southpaw was selected as an American League All-Star in both 2015 and 2016. In that 2016 season, Britton went 2-1 with a 0.54 ERA (4 ER over 67.0 IP) and led the American League in saves (47) and games finished (63). He finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting with five first-place votes and 11th in the league's MVP voting.
Britton was traded to the Yankees prior to the 2018 trade deadline and has a combined 5-3 record with a 2.14 ERA, 90 strikeouts and 14 saves in three seasons in the Bronx. That included eight saves as the team's primary closer in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Images from this story
|
Zack Britton pitching for the New York Yankeed
(New York Yankeed)
