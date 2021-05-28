May 28, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

POLITI DOMINATES - In his fifth start of the season, AJ Politi was dominate against the Hartford Yard Goats last night. He tossed a season-high 6.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out a season-high seven hitters. He secured his first win of the season and now has a 1-3 record with a 5.48 ERA.

DOUBLED UP - The Sea Dogs recorded a season-high five doubles in the victory over the Yard Goats last night. Ronaldo Hernandez (2), Ryan Fitzgerald (2) and Jeisson Rosario all delivered key doubles in the 4-2 win.

FLAME THROWER - Jose Adames pitched the ninth inning for the Sea Dogs and topped out at 100mph. He struck out Todd Czinege looking and each strike he threw was 98mph, 99mph, then 100mph to freeze the batter at the plate for strike three. Adames now owns five saves and leads the Double-A Northeast League in that category.

STREAK CONTINUES - Grant Williams went 2-for-4 with a run scored last night, extended his streak of not striking out. He still has not been struck out in 2021 and is batting .333 in 51 at-bats through 15 games.

MAKING UP GROUND - With the victory last night, the Sea Dogs have pulled within 2.0 games of the first place Somerset Patriots. The Patriots split a twin-bill last night with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and remain in first place of the Northeast Division.

ON THE MOUND - Frank German will be on the mound tonight in his fifth start for Portland. He last pitched 5/22 at New Hampshire and allowed five runs on two hits while walking two and striking out five in 4.2 innings of work. Against the Yard Goats this season, he has tossed 7.0 innings allowing 10 runs (five earned) on 11 hits while walking four and striking out two.

