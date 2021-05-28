Curve and SeaWolves Friday Night Game Postponed

CURVE, PA - Friday night's game between the Altoona Curve and Erie SeaWolves has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather.

The game will be made up Saturday May 29th with a doubleheader consisting of two 7-inning games beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a 30-minute break between games. Gates will open at 2:50 p.m. for season ticket holders and 3:00 p.m. for all fans.

Fans holding tickets to Friday's game may exchange their tickets for any other 2021 regular season game for equal or lesser value based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged in-person at the box office. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Friday's Free Shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, has been rescheduled for Friday, June 25th.

Post-game fireworks are slated to follow the game on Saturday May 29th , presented by Furrer Beverage and M&T Bank and Sunday May 30th, presented By Super 8, Blair Candy, Penn Highlands Healthcare and Furrer Beverage.

For tickets or more information about Curve Baseball, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

