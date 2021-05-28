Tonight's Rumble Ponies Game Postponed, Doubleheader to be Played Saturday
May 28, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - Tonight's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Akron RubberDucks at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday (May 29) with each game being seven innings. Game One will start at 5:35 PM with Game Two to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One. Mirabito Stadium gates will open at 5:05 PM on Saturday.
Fans with tickets to this evening's game can exchange their tickets to go to any future Rumble Ponies home game this season.
Tickets are on sale online at www.BINGRP.com or by calling 607-722-FUNN (3866). For more information follow the Ponies on Facebook at facebook.com/RumblePoniesBB, on Twitter @RumblePoniesBB, or on Instagram at rumbleponiesbb.
