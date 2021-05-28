R-Phils Game Postponed

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels has been rained out. The game will be made up tomorrow as a part of a single admission doubleheader beginning at 4:45.

Here's the information you might need:

- PLAYING TWO SEVEN INNING GAMES.

- Game 1 will begin at 4:45.

- Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after Game 1 ends, but not before 6:45PM.

- Fireworks will take place immediately after Game 2.

So, fans that were planning to come out for the 6:45 game, and then enjoy fireworks after, can still choose to do so. Fireworks will take place after that Game 2, which is now a 7-inning game, instead of a 9-inning game.

Fans looking forward to enjoying and extra game, can come out earlier for Game 1 - gates will open at 4:30PM, and Game 1 will begin at 4:45.

Thursday, May 27th Promotional Info:

Fireworks - Pepsi, Third & Spruce Drafthouse, The Helping Company, PA Virtual Charter School, Carl's Cards and Collectibles. Mascot Band Pre-Game Concert - Truist. Happy Hour 4:30-5:30 (Full Stadium): $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage & Yuengling. Gates Open 4:30. Seating Bowl Opens 4:30.

Saturday, May 29th

R-Phils BP 1:55-2:40

Visitors BP 2:40-3:25

Visitors Infield 3:25-3:40

R-Phils Infield 3:40-3:55

GAME 1:

R-Phils wearing Luchadores jersey, Luchadores hat, Plain White Pants

GAME 2:

R-Phils wearing Pinstriped Uniform, with Red "F-Fist" Hat

