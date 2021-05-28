Senators and Bowie Baysox Postponed Due to Rain Friday Night

Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators and Bowie Baysox game Friday night in Bowie has been postponed due to rain. The game Friday night will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Bowie Saturday, May 29 beginning at 5:35 p.m. The games Saturday both seven innings.

The Senators return home for a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) beginning Tuesday, June 2nd with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

