Senators and Bowie Baysox Postponed Due to Rain Friday Night
May 28, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators and Bowie Baysox game Friday night in Bowie has been postponed due to rain. The game Friday night will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Bowie Saturday, May 29 beginning at 5:35 p.m. The games Saturday both seven innings.
The Senators return home for a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) beginning Tuesday, June 2nd with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The Senators offices are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Tickets for any game in May are available online 24 hours a day or in person at the box office or over the phone during normal business hours. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.
