Rumble Ponies Announce New Stadium Naming Rights Agreement with Mirabito

May 28, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are proud to announce a groundbreaking new naming rights agreement with Mirabito. The stadium will now be called Mirabito Stadium.

NYSEG is proud to have been the sponsor of the Rumble Ponies stadium for the last two-decades. It has been agreed that NYSEG would not renew its naming rights sponsorship and will continue to support the team through other sponsorships. NYSEG is honored to be part of the transition to a new stadium sponsor and wishes the Rumble Ponies organization continued success.

Carl A. Taylor, President and CEO of NYSEG said, "NYSEG is proud to continue our support of the Rumble Ponies and the greater Binghamton area. Caring for the communities that we serve and being a good neighbor is important as we work to build a stronger and more sustainable future. NYSEG will continue to make investments in organizations and communities across the region as we seek to best serve our customers."

"As NYSEG Stadium makes the transition to Mirabito Stadium, I want to thank NYSEG for the many years of dedication they've shown to this venue and our entire community, which I know they will continue into the future," said Joe Mirabito, CEO of Mirabito Energy Products. "We are excited about the future of Mirabito Stadium and to partner with not only the Rumble Ponies but other community organizations to provide a place that brings people together to enjoy themselves."

"The Rumble Ponies are incredibly honored to have support from two stalwarts of this community as friends," said John Hughes, Binghamton Rumble Ponies President. "Our relationship with NYSEG is only evolving as we move forward. Mirabito has stepped up to the plate and hit a grand slam for the community once again. Aligning Mirabito's community spirit with the Rumble Ponies is a natural evolution that is exponential in benefit to the Southern Tier."

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.