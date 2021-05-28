Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils Postponed Friday Night in Reading

READING, Pa. - Friday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Reading Fightin Phils has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. First pitch for the first game of the double-header is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game but not earlier than 6:45 p.m.

The double-header will consist of two seven-inning games.

Starting pitchers for the double-header have not yet been announced.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond from June 8 through June 13 for a 12-game homestand against the Altoona Curve and the Harrisburg Senators. The home stay begins on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against Altoona with the Johnny Cashew bobbleracer giveaway presented by Pepsi, followed by a 12:05 p.m. "Business Person's Special" on Wednesday afternoon.

Tickets for all games of the upcoming homestand are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

