Friday Night Baysox-Senators Game Postponed Due to Rain

Friday night's 7:05 first pitch between Harrisburg and Bowie at Prince George's Stadium has been postponed due to rain.

Tonight's game will be made up as part of a double header tomorrow, Saturday, May 29th, beginning at 5:35 pm with gates opening at 5:00 pm. The two games on Saturday will both be seven innings.

