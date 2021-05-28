Friday Night Baysox-Senators Game Postponed Due to Rain
May 28, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release
Friday night's 7:05 first pitch between Harrisburg and Bowie at Prince George's Stadium has been postponed due to rain.
Tonight's game will be made up as part of a double header tomorrow, Saturday, May 29th, beginning at 5:35 pm with gates opening at 5:00 pm. The two games on Saturday will both be seven innings.
