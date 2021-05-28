NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Friday Night Baysox-Senators Game Postponed Due to Rain

May 28, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release


Friday night's 7:05 first pitch between Harrisburg and Bowie at Prince George's Stadium has been postponed due to rain.

Tonight's game will be made up as part of a double header tomorrow, Saturday, May 29th, beginning at 5:35 pm with gates opening at 5:00 pm. The two games on Saturday will both be seven innings.

Check out the Bowie Baysox Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...

Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 28, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Bowie Baysox Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central