Mieses Belts 10th Home Run in 10-2 Loss to Hartford

Portland, Maine - Portland, Maine- The Hartford Yard Goats (7-15) used a seven run fifth inning to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs (13-9) 10-2 Friday night at Hadlock Field. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece with the final two games to be played this weekend.

Hartford jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead when Coco Montes delivered an RBI double scoring Sean Bouchard.

The Sea Dogs immediately responded in the bottom of the first when Johan Mieses connected for his 10th home run in 19 games. The home run gave the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead. Mieses is tied with Jo Adell of the Salt Lake Bees for the most home runs in Minor League Baseball.

Taylor Snyder doubled and scored on an RBI single by Max George in the fourth inning as Hartford tied the game at two.

The Yard Goats broke the tie in the fifth inning when they exploded for seven runs on five hits highlighted by a grand slam off the bat of Willie Abreu, his first home run of the season. Portland starter Frank German (0-3) was lifted after 4.2 innings having surrendered six runs (one earned) on eight hits.

Tyler Olson relieved German and surrendered the grand slam to Abreu and a RBI double to Snyder, his second of the game.

Hartford starter Garrett Schilling (1-1) picked up the win, holding the Sea Dogs to just two runs on five hits over six innings.

Adam Lau and Durbin Feltman pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings for the 'Dogs.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats continue the series Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Righty Josh Winckowski (1-0, 1.80) gets the start for the Sea Dogs. He will be opposed by Hartford righty Will Gaddis (0-3, 10.67). Radio coverage on the WPEI Sea Dogs Radio Network, built by General Dynamics/ Bath Iron Works, begins at 12:45 PM. The game is also available on MiLB.TV.

