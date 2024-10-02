Young 'Caps put in resilient display despite defeat against San Diego Wave FC

October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - It was a historic night at BC Place, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC's League1 BC women's team hosted their first ever Concacaf W Champions Cup match, dropping a 2-0 to NWSL side San Diego Wave FC on Tuesday night.

San Diego Wave FC's Makenzy Doniak had the first big chance of the game as she forced a diving save from 'Caps goalkeeper Morgan McAslan from a free kick inside five minutes. Melanie Barcenas then hit the post from a long shot moments later.

Elyse Bennett then had a great opportunity halfway through the half to make it 1-0 for the Wave after getting on the end of a Hanna Lundkvist cross, but her header went wide right in front of the net.

Jaedyn Shaw had San Diego's next big chance in the 35th minute, hitting the post from just outside the six-yard box.

McAslan made another massive save minutes later, tipping over a shot from Lundkvist at full stretch.

Whitecaps FC kept fighting hard against the Wave for the rest of the half, deservedly going into the break on level terms.

The second half began with Whitecaps continuing to be resolute in the back.

Jaime Perrault came close to getting the first shot on target for the 'Caps after some great play between Kaylee Hunter and Josie Longhurst. Hunter was able to slip Perrault behind the Wave defence. The young Canadian then tried to squeeze a shot off but the ball got scooped up by Hillary Beall before Perrault could fire it off.

San Diego ultimately opened the scoreline in the 59th minute, courtesy of Kaitlin Torpey. Kimmi Ascanio slipped in Torpey who managed to fire a shot past both McAslan and a sliding Brianne Reed, but a deflection could only loop the ball into the back of the net.

Perrault almost got Whitecaps FC back on level terms after closing down Beall on a back pass. Beall had to slide and clear the ball out for a corner before Perrault could dispossess her. Josie Longhurst then tried to execute a half-volley inside the box after the resulting corner, but her shot sailed over the crossbar.

The Wave doubled their lead in the 66th minute, after Lundkvist cut a cross back for substitute Amirah Ali inside the box. Ali bided her time before sweeping home a second for her side.

Perrault was then back at the heart of another Whitecaps FC counter-attack, bursting down the right side and putting a dangerous cross into the box. Hunter then tried to latch onto it but was just a step behind as it rolled across the box to safety. Whitecaps FC Academy product and San Diego forward Mya Jones was close to making it 3-0 with less than 15 minutes to go, firing the right side of the box but putting her shot wide of the post.

Despite a valiant effort across 90 minutes from Whitecaps FC, the match would end 2-0 in favour of the Wave.

Whitecaps FC's League1 BC women's team is back in action on Tuesday, October 15th, hosting Canadian legend Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC at BC Place in their final group stage match of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Aranza Quero

Scoring Summary

59' - SD - Kaitlin Torpey (Kimmi Ascanio)

66' - SD - Amirah Ali (Hanna Lundkvist)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 28% - SD 72%

Shots: VAN 2 - SD 32

Shots on Goal: VAN 0 - SD 9

Saves: VAN 9 - SD 0

Fouls: VAN 5 - SD 4

Offsides: VAN 0 - SD 5

Corners: VAN 1 - SD 13

Vancouver Whitecaps FC League1 BC Women's Team

33.Morgan McAslan; 8.Jaime Perrault, 14.Téa Mayson, 28.Brianne Reed, 3.Racquel Partovi (12.Keira Martin HT); 7.Jeneva Hernandez Gray (5.Torah Betteridge 83'), 19.Josie Longhurst, 20.Chloe Taylor (24.Bianca Patik 89'); 21.Jourdan Ziff, 22.Jessica De Filippo (17.Lacey Kindel 71'), 11.Kaylee Hunter

Substitutes not used

1.Sidney Venier, 30.Kylie Sandulak, 13.Sammy Reimer, 15.Jade Mitchell, 18.Zahra Bains, 26.Abby Anderson, 27.Quinn Johnson

San Diego Wave FC

22.Hillary Beall; 6.Hanna Lundkvist, 20.Christen Westphal, 14.Kristen Mcnabb (5.Emily Van Egmond 66'), 16.Kaitlyn Torpey; 17.Kimmi Ascanio, 15.Makenzy Doniak; 11.Jaedyn Shaw (69.Delphine Cascarino 83'), 18.Mya Jones, 25.Melanie Barcenas (7.Amirah Ali 66'); 23.Elyse Bennett (77.Maria Sanchez 66')

Substitutes not used

1.Kailen Sheridan, 4.Naomi Girma, 75.Perle Morroni

