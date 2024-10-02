Nashville Soccer Club Falls 4-3 to D.C. United

October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 4-3 to D.C. United at GEODIS Park Wednesday night despite a brace from midfielder Alex Muyl and a Hany Mukhtar goal. Despite the loss, Nashville SC remains just four points out of the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot with two matches remaining.

Muyl time: Muyl, who entered the match with more career points versus D.C. (seven) than against any other Major League Soccer club, set a single season career high in MLS goals with four when he scored his second career brace against the Nation's Capital side.

Keep 'em comin': Mukhtar, who leads the team this season with 17 MLS goal contributions (seven goals, 10 assists), now has points in four of his last five matches with two goals and three assists.

Next up: Nashville SC will play its third match in eight days when it faces New York City FC at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. CT in the club's second-to-last match of the 2024 regular season.

Notes :

- Nashville SC:

o is 3W-2L-2D all-time vs. D.C. United

o is 40W-34L-37D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents

o is 9W-3L-10D all-time in the month of October

o is 21W-8L-11D all-time on weekdays

o is 14W-21L-25D when scoring first in MLS play

o is 18W-2L-0D when scoring three goals in MLS play

- Aníbal Godoy

o recorded his second assist of the season on Alex Muyl's goal in the sixth minute, his 10 th regular season assist as a Boy in Gold

o led the team with 93.8% passing accuracy (minimum 30 passes) on the night

- Hany Mukhtar

o scored his seventh MLS goal of the season in the 45 th minute and leads the team with 17 goal contributions (seven goals, 10 assists)

o has five goal contributions in the team's last five matches (three goals, two assists)

o recorded his fifth career direct free kick goal, his first since Aug. 21, 2022 (4-0 W vs. DAL)

o led the team with six shots and three on goal tonight

- Alex Muyl

o set a new single season career high in MLS goals (4)

o registered his second career brace against D.C. United and third two-goal game of his career

o leads the team with 32 MLS games played

o led the team with 1.2 expected goals (xG) tonight

o was voted Man of the Match for the first time this season

- Joe Willis made his 150 th regular season appearance as a Boy in Gold

- Walker Zimmerman tied his MLS single-match high with three shots

Box score:

Nashville SC (8W-15L-9D) vs. D.C. United (9W-13L-10D)

Oct. 2, 2024 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 3

DC: 4

Scoring summary:

NSH: Alex Muyl (A: Aníbal Godoy) 6'

DC: Lucas Bartlett (A: Christian Benteke, Mateusz Klich) 24'

NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Unassisted) 45'

NSH: Alex Muyl (A: Hany Mukhtar) 62'

DC: Jacob Murrell (A: Mateusz Klich) 76'

DC: Gabriel Pirani (A: Aaron Herrera) 90' + 4

DC: Gabriel Pirani (A: Aaron Herrera) 90' + 7

Discipline:

DC: Christopher McVey (Caution) 38'

DC: Aaron Herrera (Caution) 41'

DC: Lucas Bartlett (Caution) 43'

NSH: Walker Zimmerman (Caution) 74'

NSH: Teal Bunbury (Caution) 83'

NSH: Dan Lovitz (Caution) 90' + 2

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg (Teal Bunbury 80'), Patrick Yazbek, Alex Muyl (Josh Bauer 88'), Aníbal Godoy (Tah Brian Anunga 88'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes : Elliot Panicco, Randall Leal, Dru Yearwood, Taylor Washington, Jonathan Pérez, Julian Gaines

DC starters: Alex Bono; Lucas Bartlett, Matti Peltola (Cristian Dajome 67'), Aaron Herrera, Christopher McVey; Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 75'), Martin Rodriguez (Boris Enow Takang 67'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Gabriel Pirani 67'), Mateusz Klich; Christian Benteke, Dominique Badji (Pedro Santos 46')

Substitutes: Luis Zamudio, Russell Canouse, Garrison Tubbs, Hayden Sargis

Match officials:

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

AR1: Justin Howard

AR2: Tyler Wyrostek

4TH: Matthew Thompson

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

AVAR: Abdou Ndiaye

Weather: 69 degrees and clear

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.