Sounders FC Faces Vancouver Whitecaps FC Wednesday Night at BC Place

RENTON, WASH. - Following a 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC travels north to take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, October 2 at BC Place (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle and Vancouver have played 37 times in the regular season since Vancouver joined MLS in 2011, with Sounders FC leading the series 10-7-7. The Whitecaps lead the 2024 series 1-0-1. Wednesday also marks the 154th time the two teams have faced off dating back to 1974 in the North American Soccer League. Seattle leads the all-time series 73-53-27.

Sounders FC (14-9-8, 50 points) currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference while Vancouver (13-9-8, 47 points) sits in seventh in the West. The Whitecaps are most recently coming off a 1-1 home draw with the Portland Timbers on September 28.

Wednesday is also Seattle's penultimate match in the race for the 2024 Cascadia Cup. Vancouver leads the regional competition with eight points, while Portland sits in second with seven points. Seattle is in third with four points, needing a win to stay alive in the competition. The Rave Green ends 2024 Cascadia Cup play with a Decision Day matchup against the Portland Timbers at home on October 19.

Seattle clinched a spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with the result against Houston, marking the 15th time in 16 seasons the Rave Green have made the postseason, a record for a MLS expansion side.

After Wednesday's match, Seattle travels to take on the Colorado Rapids in its final road match of the regular season on Saturday, October 5 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Blake Price & Paul Dolan

Talent (Spanish): Adrian Garcia Marquez & Francisco Pinto

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

