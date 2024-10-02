FC Cincinnati Can't Find Comeback Finisher, Fall 3-2 to NYCFC

October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati could not find the final finish needed despite a valiant effort in a road battle at NYCFC, falling 3-2 in an match that needed over 115 minutes to finish. Luciano Acosta and Corey Baird each scored to cut into the lead of NYCFC, but a fiery finish could not muster a third for The Orange and Blue.

For the 40th time in 40 games this season, Pat Noonan deployed a unique lineup. This time again due to injury forcing a change. With Chidozie Awaziem out for the match with a leg injury, Teenage Hadebe filled in at Center Back and made his first start for The Orange and Blue. Along that backline, Alvas Powell also stepped in on the right side as a Center Back with Miles Robinson in the middle. Powell subbed in for Awaziem in the teams last match and performed excellently, perhaps earning him the start in this match.

NYCFC got on the scoreboard first after racing out early and putting the pressure on. Roman Celentano, who had already made two key stops to thwart chances in the first quarter-hour of the match, dove to reach the shot coming from outside the box. But the low burning shot with pace was too quick and too well placed and nestled itself in the side netting just barely tucking into the far post.

Now down a goal after just 16 minutes of play, FCC came together to reconnect and push forward.

While the teams would go into the locker room with that 1-0 scoreline still on the board, FC Cincinnati had plenty of dangerous moments. Luciano Acosta and Kevin Kelsy connected multiple times for dangerous chances, but just couldn't find that final touch. Yuya Kubo also found his moments, but it was Luca Orellano who had the best look. The Argentine winger drove to the middle after Acosta was fouled and advantage was played, but the shot glided just wide of the frame and ended the threat.

The lone substitution at half time was made by FC Cincinnati to bring on Yamil Asad for Hadebe. Asad has combined excellently with his Argentine teammates on the offensive end, so his entry into the game perhaps showed hints at what Head Coach Pat Noonan was looking to change for the second 45 minutes of the match.

The second half though was where things would ramp up to a fever pitch as the action started going both ways. NYCFC first doubled their lead with a transition break out that left Miles Robinson alone at the back to defend three attackers. A shot taken from distance that clanged off the bar and down over the line gave NYCFC the 2-0 lead.

But in the following moment, FC Cincinnati pushed forward and earned an opportunity of their own. Yuya Kubo made his way to the New York box and challenged the keeper, but in the process a Penalty Kick was awarded to send FC Cincinnati to the spot. Lucho Acosta would then step to the spot and drill his penalty kick past the keeper to put FCC on the board.

But soon thereafter the ref would award NYCFC a PK of their own. After initially waving off a foul in the FCC box the official was called over to the monitor to review the foul and after a lengthy checking process, deemed a tripping foul was committed and sent NYCFC to the spot. Santiago Rodriguez then stepped to the spot and returned the NYCFC lead to 2 with a 3-1 score.

Just before the 90th minute of play, the match official halted play and brought all players to the middle of the field. The stoppage coincided with hate speech being chanted from the NYCFC supporters directed towards FCC captain Luciano Acosta with a PA address then encouraging fans there is no room for that language in the game and to cease the use of hate speech.

With the game resuming after the stoppage and 13 minutes of stoppage time added to the match, FC Cincinnati continued to push and found a second goal.

On a corner kick in the 97th minute, Acosta put a ball into the box that bounced off multiple players before Corey Baird stepped to the loose ball and flung the shot home for the second goal of the night for The Orange and Blue.

From there it was no holds barred. FC Cincinnati went full on attack looking for an equalizer. Multiple attempts were mounted, but a final finish just couldn't be found and FC Cincinnati fell 3-2.

With the result, FC Cincinnati's record drops to 17-10-5 (56 points) with a 10-4-2 road record.

FC Cincinnati now return home to TQL Stadium for the final regular season match of the year on their home grounds. Orlando City SC will travel north to the Queen City in what will likely be a pivotal match for playoff seeding atop the Eastern Conference. FCC will close their season two weeks later when they travel to face Philadelphia Union for Decision Day following the FIFA International Window.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.