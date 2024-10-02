New York City FC Secures Win over FC Cincinnati

October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC recorded a 3-2 win against FC Cincinnati. City claimed a first-half lead in the 16th minute through Mitja Ilenič's first goal for the Club. Three goals in ten second-half minutes saw City first double their advantage through Alonso Martínez in the 65th minute before Lucho Acosta scored from the penalty spot four minutes later. City were then awarded a penalty of their own in the 75th minute to reestablish their two-goal advantage. Corey Baird was able to score a late consolation goal for Cincinnati, but it was not enough to stop City claiming all three points.

Match Recap

New York City FC were back in action on Wednesday night as they hosted FC Cincinnati.

The Boys in Blue were looking to make it back-to-back wins following an emphatic victory in the Hudson River Derby last weekend. Head Coach Nick Cushing made two changes to the side that overcame the Red Bulls 5-1 on Saturday, as Mitja Ilenič and Santiago Rodríguez replaced Tayvon Gray and Keaton Parks.

City started the contest brightly and that allowed them to establish control of possession during the early exchanges.

That early pressure saw City register a first look at goal in the 12th minute through Hannes Wolf - the Austrian's fierce strike from distance forcing Roman Celentano into a good save.

The Boys in Blue would open the scoring four minutes later thanks to Mitja Ilenič's first goal for the Club. The talented defender was found in space by Maxi Moralez, and after taking several touches, unleashed a low drive from 25 yards out that flew past Celentano and into the bottom corner.

City were eager to find a second as quickly as possible and Wolf was handed a great chance to do just that in the 21st minute. The midfielder pounced on a loose ball in the final third and drove into the area, but his eventual shot was comfortably claimed by Celentano.

At the other end, Lucas Orellano came close to leveling things for Cincinnati after picking up the ball in a central area and driving toward his goal. His shot flashed just wide of Matt Freese's goal.

The visitors grew into the game as the half wore on, and that afforded Kevin Kelsy a look at goal with halftime on the horizon. The striker was able to get a shot away but saw his effort blocked by Ilenič.

City flew out of the blocks in the second half and almost doubled their lead in the 47th minute through Alonso Martínez. The forward was found in space by Kevin O'Toole, but failed to make clean contact with the ball and so saw his shot trickle wide.

Cincinnati were desperate to restore parity and in the 55th minute that saw Yuya Kubo wriggle free in the box and fire a shot straight at Freese.

A foul from Rodríguez on the edge of the area handed the visitors a dangerous freekick on the hour mark. Thankfully for City, Lucas Orellano's shot at goal ended up well wide of the target.

Despite Cincinnati's momentum, it would be City that claimed the next goal of the game after a blistering counterattack inspired by Rodríguez. His driving run and well-timed pass played Martínez through, with his exquisite curled finish crashing off the underside of the bar as it went in.

A chaotic two minutes saw City first score and then concede a penalty after Thiago Martins was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area. Lucho Acosta took the resulting spot kick and scored despite Freese's best efforts to keep it out.

Things took another turn in the 74th minute when City were awarded a penalty of their own, following consultation with VAR. Andrés Perea was the man fouled in the area, and that allowed Rodríguez to step up and score his 10th league goal of the season.

Cushing opted to introduce a change in the wake of that goal, as Martínez departed and was replaced by Mounsef Bakrar. Further changes would follow in the 85th minute as Tayvon Gray and Birk Risa replaced Moralez and Ilenič.

Cincinnati continued to push for a route back into the contest and Corey Baird provided it for them with a goal in stoppage time. That set up a nervy end to the contest. Cushing turned to his bench for a final time in injury time to bring on Tanasijević in place of Rodríguez.

Thirteen minutes of stoppage time tested City's defensive resolve, but they fought until the very end and were able to hold on for a huge 3-2 victory.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with Nashville SC on Sunday, October 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00PM ET.

