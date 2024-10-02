Atlanta United Falls 2-1 to CF Montreal

October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Daniel Ríos of Atlanta United

ATLANTA - Atlanta United fell to CF Montréal 2-1 Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Daniel Ríos scored his seventh goal of the season.

Atlanta United earned its first scoring opportunity in the ninth minute when Alexey Miranchuk put a shot on goal from a free kick. Miranchuk continued leading the Atlanta attack and nearly connected with Saba Lobjanidze for the game's first goal in the 25th minute. Miranchuk received a pass in midfield and chipped a ball into the box behind Montréal's backline for Lobjanidze. The Georgian brought it down and took a touch to his right to create space for a shot, but his attempt missed just wide of the left post.

Montréal took the lead in the 43rd minute through Josef Martínez. Montréal's Raheem Edwards floated a free kick into the penalty area which was chested down by Martinez. He attempted to find a teammate, but it was cutout by an Atlanta defender and fell back to Martínez where he struck a first-time shot into the upper left corner.

Ríos found an equalizer just before halftime. Derrick Williams played a ball out wide to Pedro Amador on the left wing where he whipped in a cross to the back post. Ríos rose above his defender and headed a bouncing ball into the bottom left corner to tie the match in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Atlanta nearly took the lead in the 59th minute through Lobjanidze. Jay Fortune led a counter attack dribbling through the middle of the field and found Ríos on the left flank. The striker cut the ball on to his right foot and sent in an early cross to the back post for a charging Lobjanidze, who struck in on a half-volley, but his shot rattled the crossbar and bounced away from danger.

Montréal regained the lead in the 76th minute again off the boot of Martínez. Tom Pearce received a pass on the left side and delivered a low cross to the near post where Martínez turned it in goal from a tight angle.

Atlanta's best opportunity to equalize came in the 85th minute when Brooks Lennon sent in a cross from the right side to the back post for Jamal Thiare, but the striker's glancing header drifted wide of the left post.

Atlanta United (8-14-10, 34 points) returns to action Saturday, Oct. 5 when it hosts New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 16-8 Atlanta

Shots on target: 7-3 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 7-1 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 13-10 Montréal

xG: 1.7 - 1.5 Atlanta

Possession: 51-49 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 88-87 Montréal

Scoring

MTL - Josef Martinez 43'

ATL - Daniel Ríos (Amador, Williams) 45+3'

MTL - Josef Martínez (Pearce, Opoku) 76'

Disciplinary

MTL - Bryce Duke Y 39'

ATL - Brooks Lennon Y 55'

MTL - Nathan Saliba Y 82'

Notes

Daniel Ríos scored his seventh goal of the season

Pedro Amador recorded his third assist of the season

Derrick Williams recorded his first assist with Atlanta United

Brooks Lennon will miss Saturday's match against New York Red Bulls due to yellow card accumulation

Attendance: 42,501

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Brooks Lennon

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Derrick Williams

D: Pedro Amador

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Tristan Muyumba (Tyler Wolff - 83')

M: Jay Fortune (Edwin Mosquera - 66')

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Saba Lobjanidze

F: Daniel Ríos (Jamal Thiaré - 74')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Luis Abram

Ronald Hernandez

Dax McCarty

Noah Cobb

Luke Brennan

CF MONTREAL STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jonathan Sirois

D: Fernando Alvarez

D: Joel Waterman

D: George Campbell

D: Raheem Edwards (Tom Pearce - 74')

M: Samuel Piette (c)

M: Bryce Duke

M: Nathan Saliba (Gabriele Corbo - 90+1')

M: Caden Clark (Kwadwo Opoku - 74')

F: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Dawid Bugaj - 90+1')

F: Josef Martinez (Matias Coccaro - 83')

Substitutes not used:

Sebastian Breza

Joaquin Sosa

Dominic Iankov

Sunusi Ibrahim

OFFICIALS

Ted Unkel (referee), Corey Rockwell (assistant), Ryan Graves (assistant), Natalie Simon (fourth), Sorin Stoica (VAR), TJ Zablocki (AVAR)

