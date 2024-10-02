Maxime Crépeau Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Friendly Match
October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeauhas been called into the Canadian Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in October, Canada Soccer announced today.
Canada is set to face Panama in a friendly match on Oct. 15 at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario. Crépeau will join the Canadian squad after the Timbers' home match against FC Dallas on Oct. 6 and will return ahead of the club's final regular season match against Seattle Sounders FC on Oct. 19.
Crépeau, 30,has made23appearances (22starts) for Canada's national team.The Quebec native last joined Canada for a pair of friendlies against Concacaf rivals USA and Mexico, making an appearance in the 2-1 victory over the USMNT. Crépeau recently was part of the 2024 Copa América squad, where he made five appearances, logging two clean sheets to lead Canada to the semifinals. Notably, he helped Canada to a penalty shootout victory over Venezuela in the quarterfinals as the nation finished fourth, the best place of any Concacaf team. With the Timbers, Crépeau has started in 19 regular season appearances (19 starts) since joining the club this year.
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE
Canada vs. Panama
(Friendly match) Oct. 15
4:30p.m. (Pacific) MaximeCrépeau (Canada) BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
