Sporting Kansas City Partners with Team Playmaker

October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with Team Playmaker, a global sales and marketing agency specializing in sport, entertainment, and media. Through the collaboration, Team Playmaker will work with Sporting KC to enhance legacy assets, engage the club's passionate fans, and deepen Kansas City's stronghold as the Soccer Capital of America.

Sporting KC selected Team Playmaker as its exclusive agency partner for its bespoke sales and marketing approach, deep-rooted industry relationships, and proven track record for generating meaningful and measurable results. Led by Ross Meltzer and Matt Grandis, who bring decades of experience in growth strategies for top rights holders, Team Playmaker will focus on creating new commercial opportunities that resonate with Sporting KC's avid supporters and the community at large.

"Sporting Kansas City is thrilled to partner with Team Playmaker as we enhance our community engagement and maximize our impact throughout the region," said Gregg Allen, Chief Revenue Officer of Sporting KC. "Their expertise in connecting brands, properties and fans to accelerate growth makes Team Playmaker the ideal partner to elevate our assets and expand our reach in Kansas City and beyond. This partnership will help us maximize the impact of the World Cup's global spotlight and further solidify Kansas City as a premier soccer destination."

The Kansas City market, known for its strong support of soccer and a World Cup host city in 2026, offers significant opportunities for brand engagement. As the team's exclusive agency partner, Team Playmaker will serve as an extension to the Sporting KC team, developing strategic initiatives, building impactful partnerships, and driving measurable impact.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sporting Kansas City and to work hand in hand with their team to meet their unique business objectives," said Matt Grandis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Team Playmaker. "Sporting has a rich history and continues to raise the standard for soccer in America with its world-class stadium and training facilities, passionate fan base, expansive youth academy, and connectivity and engagement with global soccer. With the World Cup on the horizon, this partnership presents a unique opportunity to harness that energy and elevate Sporting to a global level. We are eager to bring our expertise to the table, working alongside this storied club to achieve even greater success and create lasting impact at all levels."

