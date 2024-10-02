Orlando City SC Holds off Union, 2-1

October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Inter & Co Stadium to face Orlando City SC on Wednesday night, falling 2-1. After a scoreless first half, Orlando's Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire both scored minutes apart to give Orlando a two goal lead. In the 72nd minute Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan scored his fourth goal of the season to cut Orlando's lead in half.

The Union travel to Lower.com Field to play Columbus Crew on Saturday, October 5 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Orlando City SC 2 - Philadelphia Union 1

Inter & Co Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Armando Villarreal

AR1: Jeremy Hanson

AR2: Peter Balciunas

4TH: Alyssa Nichols

VAR: David Barrie

AVAR: Jozef Batko

Weather: 80 degrees and mostly cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

ORL - Facundo Torres (Muriel) 57'

ORL - Duncan McGuire (Muriel) 64'

PHI - Quinn Sullivan (Gazdag, Uhre) 72'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

ORL - Rodrigo Schlegel (caution) 19'

PHI - Daniel Gazdag (caution) 68'

ORL - Facundo Torres (caution) 69'

PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 74'

PHI - Mikael Uhre (caution) 90+1'

ORL - César Araújo (caution) 90+2'

ORL - Duncan McGuire (caution) 90+5'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Nathan Harriel 64'), Danley Jean Jacques, Jack McGlynn (Jesus Bueno 89'), Alejandro Bedoya (Quinn Sullivan 63'), Dániel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre, Tai Baribo (Samuel Adeniran 73').

Substitutes not used: Cavan Sullivan, Jeremy Rafanello, Chris Donovan, Leon Flach, Andrew Rick.

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Rafael Santos, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith (Michael Halliday 80'), Wilder Cartagena, César Araújo, Iván Angulo (Luis Muriel 45'), Martín Ojeda (Duncan McGuire 61'), Facundo Torres (Nicolas Lodeiro 77'), Ramiro Enrique (Luca Petrasso 77').

Substitutes not used: Felipe Martins, Heine Bruseth, Yutaro Tsukada, Javier Otero.

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan scored his fourth goal of the MLS season.

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag picked up his third assist of the MLS season.

