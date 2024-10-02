Nathan Saliba, Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman Called up by Canada

October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - Three CF Montréal players, midfielder Nathan Saliba, goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois and defender Joel Waterman were selected on Wednesday by the Canadian national team for the upcoming international break, from October 6 to 15.

Canada will train in Montreal at Centre Nutrilait during the October international break. The men's national team will notably be offering fans an opportunity to attend a public training session on Wednesday, October 9 at Stade Saputo from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Jesse Marsch's squad will then head to Toronto to take on Panama in a friendly on October 15 at BMO Field.

Saliba made his senior national team debut during the September international window. The 20-year-old midfielder came on as a substitute in a 2-1 win over the United States on September 7.

Sirois received his second consecutive invitation to the national team. The 23-year-old goalkeeper was also called up by the United States for the Concacaf Nations League match against Trinidad and Tobago last March.

Waterman played 20 minutes in Canada's 2-1 win over the Americans in his first call-up since being named to Canada's 2024 Copa América squad last June.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.