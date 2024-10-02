Nathan Saliba, Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman Called up by Canada
October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - Three CF Montréal players, midfielder Nathan Saliba, goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois and defender Joel Waterman were selected on Wednesday by the Canadian national team for the upcoming international break, from October 6 to 15.
Canada will train in Montreal at Centre Nutrilait during the October international break. The men's national team will notably be offering fans an opportunity to attend a public training session on Wednesday, October 9 at Stade Saputo from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Jesse Marsch's squad will then head to Toronto to take on Panama in a friendly on October 15 at BMO Field.
Saliba made his senior national team debut during the September international window. The 20-year-old midfielder came on as a substitute in a 2-1 win over the United States on September 7.
Sirois received his second consecutive invitation to the national team. The 23-year-old goalkeeper was also called up by the United States for the Concacaf Nations League match against Trinidad and Tobago last March.
Waterman played 20 minutes in Canada's 2-1 win over the Americans in his first call-up since being named to Canada's 2024 Copa América squad last June.
