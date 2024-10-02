Colorado Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for International Friendlies against Panama and Mexico

October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for their upcoming international friendlies against Panama and Mexico, U.S. Soccer announced today. The senior squad will kick things off with a match against Panama on October 12 in Austin, Texas, and then head to Guadalajara for a match against Mexico on October 15.

"We are thrilled to see Zack Steffen earn a well-deserved call-up to the U.S. Men's National Team," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Zack has put in a tremendous amount of hard work to get back into the group, and his exceptional form, leadership, and talent have been instrumental for us this season. We're excited to see him represent both the Rapids and the U.S. on the international stage."

Steffen is currently in his first season as a member of the Rapids since signing with the club this offseason. The Coatesville, Pennsylvania, native has been a constant in net for the club, starting in all 36 matches across all competitions this season.

Steffen has posted five clean sheets this season in MLS play and one in Leagues Cup play, where the goalkeeper earned Goalkeeper of the Tournament honors for leading the Rapids to a third-place finish and a Concacaf Champions Cup spot.

This will be the goalkeeper's first appearance on the U.S. Men's National Team squad since March 23, 2023. In his international career, Steffen has recorded 29 total appearances with 16 wins and 10 clean sheets. The 29-year-old has appeared in multiple competitions for his nation, including the Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League and World Cup Qualifiers.

This squad for the United States marks the first under newly appointed Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino. Prior to this position, the Argentinian previously managed clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham, Paris Saint-German, Southampton, and Espanyol.

Steffen will leave Colorado to start training with the squad in Austin on October 6.

