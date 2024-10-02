CANMNT Roster Announced for October Friendly against Panama in Toronto

Canada Soccer has announced the selection of 26 players who will represent Canada in the October FIFA window.

Canada will begin camp in Montréal before travelling to Toronto to kick off against Panama on Tuesday 15 October at 19:30 ET / 16:30 PT. Tickets start at $25 (plus applicable fees) and are available for purchase here.

"As we continue to evaluate the player pool, we're thrilled to have a local camp with 26 players. We are looking forward to bringing The Peoples' Team back to Canada and engaging with the community that have long supported us throughout our journey. Panama will be an important competitive challenge for us as we prepare for the quarterfinals of the Nations League next month." - Jesse Marsch, MLS Canada Head Coach of the Men's National Team

Youth Players Called Up

Jamie Knight-Lebel, Kwasi Poku and Santiago López are former CANMNT youth internationals who have received their first-ever callup for the senior squad. Knight-Lebel has appeared four times for the Men's U-20 National Team, helping Canada qualify for the knockout stage at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship. Poku has also appeared four times for the Men's U-20 National Team, playing in every Canada match at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship. López has scored six goals in seven appearances for the Men's U-20 National Team and was recently the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship joint- top scorer.

Montreal Community Activations

As a part of CANMNT's return to Montréal, players will be visiting local youth clubs for community visits. CS Longueil, CS St-Hubert, Union Lanaudiere-Sud, Notre-Dame de Grace, Celtix du Haut-Richelieu, AS Blainville, FC Laval, St-Laurent, and Lakeshore will

host training sessions where they will be visited by senior Men's National Team players.

CANMNT will take part in an open training session at Stade Saputo on Wednesday, 9October from 5:30-7:30PM EST. Tickets are on sale for just $5 and are available for purchase starting today.

Canada-Panama Ticketing Information

The 15 October Canada-Panama match will represent the first opportunity for fans to support CANMNT on home soil following the squad's historic run to the CONEMBOL Copa America semi-final this summer. Tickets for the highly anticipated match-up are on sale

now via Ticketmaster.ca starting at just $25 (plus applicable fees). Fans can also take advantage of a special "ME+3" ticket offer, simply purchase three tickets in select price categories and receive the fourth free! Groups of 10+ are also eligible for discounts of up to 30% off regularly priced tickets via the group ticket program. Find complete ticket and match information via canadasoccer.com.

Broadcast Information

The CANMNT match against Panama will air live on OneSoccer, available on the fuboTV Canada platform, as a linear channel on Telus's Optik TV (Channel 980), as well as online at OneSoccer.ca and through the OneSoccer app.

CANMNT Squad

Canada's three goalkeepers this window will be Maxime Crépeau from Portland Timbers, Jonathan Sirois from CF Montréal, and Dayne St. Clair from Minnesota United FC.

Defenders selected are: Sam Adekugbe from Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Zorhan Bassong from Sporting Kansas City, Moïse Bombito from OGC Nice, Derek Cornelius from Olympique Marseille, Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, Luc De Fougerolles from Fulham FC, Jamie Knight-Lebel from Crewe Alexandra (on loan from Bristol City FC), Richie Laryea from Toronto FC and Joel Waterman from CF Montréal.

Midfielders joining the group are: Ali Ahmed from Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Mathieu Choinière from Grasshopper Zurich, Stephen Eustáquio from FC Porto, Jonathan Osorio from Toronto FC, Nathan Saliba from CF Montréal and Niko Sigur from Hadjuk Split.

The rest of the squad will feature forwards: Theo Bair from AJ Auxerre, Jonathan David from LOSC Lille, Cyle Larin from RCD Mallorca, Santiago López from UNAM Pumas, Liam Millar from Hull City FC, Tani Oluwaseyi from Minnesota United, Kwasi Poku from RWD Molenbeek and Jacob Shaffelburg from Nashville SC.

CANMNT A-Z

Player | Age | City in which they grew up | Notable Canadian youth clubs

Adekugbe, Sam | 29 | Calgary, AB, CAN | Calgary Foothills SC

Ahmed, Ali | 23 | Toronto, ON, CAN | North Toronto SC

Bair, Theo | 25 | Ottawa, ON, CAN | Ottawa Royals

Bassong, Zorhan | 25 | Toronto, ON, CAN | CS Longueuil

Bombito, Moïse | 24 | Montréal, QC, CAN | CS Saint-Laurent

Choinière, Mathieu | 25 | St-Alexandre, QC, CAN | AS Haut-Richelieu

Cornelius, Derek | 26 | Ajax, ON, CAN | Ajax SC

Crépeau, Maxime | 30 | Candiac, QC, CAN | Ligue de soccer pour enfants de Candiac

David, Jonathan | 24 | Ottawa, ON, CAN | Ottawa Gloucester Dragons

Davies, Alphonso | 23 | Edmonton, AB, CAN | Edmonton Inter

De Fougerolles, Luc | 18 | London, UK |

Eustáquio, Stephen | 27 | Leamington, ON, CAN | Leamington MS

Knight-Lebel, Jamie | 19 | Montréal, QC, CAN |

Larin, Cyle | 29 | Brampton, ON, CAN | Brampton YSC

Laryea, Richie | 29 | Toronto, ON, CAN | Club Uruguay Toronto

López, Santiago | 19 | Oakville, ON, CAN | Oakville SC

Millar, Liam | 25 | Brampton, ON, CAN | Brampton YSC

Oluwaseyi, Tani | 24 | Mississauga, ON, CAN | GPS Academy

Osorio, Jonathan | 32 | Brampton, ON, CAN | Toronto Futsal League

Poku, Kwasi | 21 | Brampton, ON, CAN | Brampton East SC

Saliba, Nathan | 20 | Longueil, QC, CAN | CS Longueuil

Shaffelburg, Jacob | 24 | Port Williams, NS, CAN | Valley United SC

Sigur, Niko | 21 | Burnaby, BC, CAN | Mountain United FC

Sirois, Jonathan | 23 | Lasalle, QC, CAN | CS St-Hubert

St. Clair, Dayne | 27 | Pickering, ON, CAN | Ephinay Church Soccer League

Waterman, Joel | 28 | Surrey, BC, CAN | Surrey United SC

